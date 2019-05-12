Second Chow Down event for Lincoln

Thousands of food and drink fans flocked to Lincoln Castle over the Easter weekend for the Chow Down festival.

Organisers are now looking forward to the summer weekender event at Lincoln Castle from June 28 to June 30 - and they predict an even bigger turn out.

Having held their inaugural Chow Down festivals last year in Halifax, Chow Down added some guest dates this year, and Lincoln Castle was an obvious choice for two Chow Down festival weekenders.

Simon Fogal, founder of Chow Down and Leeds Indie Food, said: “It was so exciting to take Chow Down on tour, bringing all of our diverse foodie favourites to a new venue, and a new audience.

“All our vendors had a wonderful (and busy, and hot!) time in Lincoln.”

Ellen Kelman, hospitality manager at Lincoln Castle, added: “We were so excited to bring Chow Down to Lincoln, and the Easter weekend event proved just how great a family-friendly food festival can be for our city.

“We’re already looking forward to the next one.”

For more, visit https://chowdownevents.co.uk/