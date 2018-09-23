Seminar focuses on village pubs

A free seminar is to be held at Sleaford’s New Life Conference Centre on Mareham Lane when Dr Claire Markham from the University of Lincoln will focus on her research into village pubs and their importance to rural communities.

There will be a presentation and question and answer session on Thursday, September 27 at 5.30pm, covering why she decided to research rural pubs, their importance, and findings on the importance of locally produced food, real ale and specialist drinks, the merging or placing of another service in the pub and the importance of local history and heritage in sustaining village pubs. This event will appeal to publicans, campaign groups and villagers interested in sustaining village pubs, as well as academics. Spaces are limited. Sign up via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-public-house-in-the-rural-community-tickets-49352232857