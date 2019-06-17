Sixteen Potterhanworth houses approved by North Kesteven District Council

Two barn conversions form part of plans to build 16 homes and a new village shop in a village near Lincoln given the go ahead by North Kesteven District Council.

The development, submitted to the authority by Robin Battle, for land at Station Road and Cross Street, Potterhanworth will see two existing barns converted and three access points created.

It follows outline approval being granted in July 2016.

The barns will be extended and will form two separate houses.

He told officers in a planning statement that the proposals would create “an attractive, high quality built form and by providing features which create a sense of place”.

He added it would also allow for walking and cycling routes.

The houses will be a mix of two-three bedroomed properties including bungalows, houses and flats.

The plans include six houses classed as “affordable”.

Recommending approval, NKDC’s officers said: “It is not considered that the proposed scheme would give rise to any undue impact upon the residential amenity of either existing properties or for the proposed new dwellings.

“The proposed dwellings all have large rear gardens which would allow for sufficient separation distance between the proposed dwellings.”