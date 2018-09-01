Sixties rock ‘n’ rollers revisited

We have a bit of a showbiz theme to our Nostalgia page this week.

Firstly, we were contacted by a reader looking to track down old photos of a Sleaford band from the 1960s called The Satellites.

Cliff Richard mega fan Julie Leighton of Billingborough in 1993. EMN-180827-134323001

They were quite successful and even headed down to London for a shot at stardom but it was not to be.

The Satellites consisted of Andy Andrews on drums, lead singer Frank Graves, John Haywood on piano, Mac McManus on lead guitar, Colin Ingamells on rhythm guitar, Jimmy Law on bass guitar and singer Adrian Govier. Bill Pratt was their manager.

In another photo we have leader of the Lincolnshire and Humberside Cliff Richard Fan Club, Julie Leighton, from Billingborough, who was pictured in The Standard describing her passion for the singer in 1993 and how she looked after her fellow 150 local fans.

She said: “We’re kind of fanatics but not completely potty over him.”

Up-and-coming guitarist, singer-songwriter Steve Mclelland in 1993. EMN-180827-134334001

Another local crooner pictured in the same year was young hair stylist Steve Mclelland – before he started The Band From County Hell.

He was carving a name writing and singing songs in local venues and had just recorded his fifth compilation of original songs.