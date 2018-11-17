Sixty from France and Germany visit the town

A group of 60 adults and teenagers from France and Germany enjoyed a visit to Sleaford as part of the local twinning association.

Visitors from Sleaford’s twin towns of Marquette-lez-Lille and Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf stayed in the town, many with local families, for the duration of their visit.

Organised by Sleaford and District Twinning Association, the group were taken by their hosts to visit a variety of sites around the area, including a tour of the International Bomber Command Centre at Lincoln (IBCC).

A spokesman for the association said: “I’m not sure the IBCC had ever seen such a huge and diverse group of visitors (over 80 of us) but they made us very welcome and provided us with an excellent lunch after our tour.

“The day was rounded off with a meal and ceilidh at the New Life Conference Centre for all hosts and visitors.”

l For information about how to get involved with the twinning association visit the group’s Facebook page.