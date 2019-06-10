Skydive helps dementia sufferers

Two friends from the Sleaford area have raised over £1,500 doing tandem skydives for the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

Lisa Jackson, 39, and Gerry Slater, 35, (pictured) have raised £1,431 after taking the leap at Peterborough.

Gerry Slater on his skydive for charity. EMN-190306-170636001

Lisa said: “Gerry has battled with anxiety issues and this was his biggest fear to beat, so I wanted to support him.”

Lisa, who works as deputy manager at Leasingham Post Office and lives in the village while Gerry lives in Sleaford, said lots of of her customers had sponsored them.

She said: “It was terrifying and amazing and absolutely worth the weeks of sleepless nights and anxiety. Gerry and I are very proud of our achievement and very grateful to all that helped us get there .”