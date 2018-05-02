Sleaford couple bringing back the Grapes in new bar venture

A new bar, cafe and restaurant venture is to open in the Sleaford premises vacated last month by Bar 51.

Greg and Lucy Darmon, who run Darmon’s Funhouse and bar on Station Road in town, are branching out, renaming the Southgate venue the Grapes, in honour of the old name of the pub.

Greg Darmon hard at work preparing for Friday's opening of the Grapes. EMN-180105-165724001

Friends and family are helping get the place ready for the grand opening at 6pm this Friday.

Lucy said: “We decided to call it the Grapes again as we’re decorating it in the theme of a wine cellar and also that’s what it was years ago and so many people reminisce about that era when Sleaford town was booming, the name just seemed perfect! Also my husband used to play for the Grapes football team!”

She said they plan to have a variety of drinks on offer, including cocktails, gins, vodkas and draft beers. They plan to have a quality breakfast and lunch menu and gourmet burgers and quality steaks in the evening.

The couple had enquired about moving in there previously when El Toro left but learned there was still 18 months on the lease and Bar 51 was moving in as a partnership. When that ended the couple were approached again by the landlord.

Work ongoing at The Grapes in Sleaford. EMN-180105-165703001

Lucy said: “I’m a massive foodie and I absolutely love using quality local produce so when I was offered the opportunity to take on this place I jumped at the chance.”