Sleaford golfers cycling over 400 miles in less than four days to raise £10,000 for Lincolnshire charity LIVES

Ten Sleaford golfers with a combined age of almost 700 are ditching their clubs for cycles, to pedal over 400 miles in under four days, to raise money for LIVES.

Members of the Saturday 9ers, from Sleaford Golf Club, have already smashed their £5,000 target and have now set their sights on raising £10,000.

They are setting off on May 2 cycling from Truro in Cornwall to arrive in Heckington on May 5, in memory of their golfing buddy, Andy ‘Stix’ Thomas.

Former RAF bandsman, Andy died suddenly aged just 51, last year, despite the valiant efforts of LIVES first responders to save his life.

Cycling golfer, Rob Cumming, said: “We wanted to do something to celebrate Andy’s life; hence the charity cycle ride from his place of birth to his adopted Lincolnshire home, plus other fundraising activities for LIVES, seemed a fitting tribute.

“We’ve witnessed how those first few minutes can make all the difference,” added Rob. “If we can achieve our new £10k target, it could fund over 2,000 LIVES first responder call-outs; 1,000 opportunities to provide oxygen therapy; or 500 defibrillator pads, to help save local peoples’ lives.”

Donations can also be made via JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jane-thomas22