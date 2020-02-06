Sleaford Lionesses help restock food bank larder

Sleaford and District Lionesses have donated£100 to the New Life Community Larder project to pay for items not normally donated, such as nappies, toilet paper and washing liquid. The money was raised from a fashion show with M and Co.

Lioness secretary Sharon Kirk is pictured (left) with Anna Maltby from the larder and Lioness president Pam Kyte.

Anna said they handed out 45 hampers over Christmas, with last year seeing a 20 per cent increase in demand on 2018, largely after roll out of Universal Credit.