Sleaford’s St George’s beer festival pulls in the pounds for Rotary Club

The 15th annual St George’s Day beer Festival was hailed another success by organisers, the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven, despite the wet and windy weekend putting a few drinkers off.

The event ran from Thursday to Sunday in the St Denys’ Church Rooms off the Market Place in Sleaford. There were 20 beers and six ciders, all well received by thirsty punters, who helped make over £6,000 profit which will benefit local, county and international charities. These include End Polio Now the Rotary’s main international charity and they, in conjunction with the Bill Gates Foundation, have reduced Polio by more than 95 per cent in recent years.

Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven, St George's Day beer festival. L-R Alan Partridge, Dave Partridge, Lee Price. EMN-190429-111807001

Picured behind the bar on Friday are, from left - Keith Austen, Karen Stearn, John Janickyj, Tony Shearer, John Gibson. (More photos at www.sleafordstandard.co.uk).

Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven, St George's Day beer festival. L-R Pat Hoyland, Carol Tattersall, Yvette Dyke. EMN-190429-111819001