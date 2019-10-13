Sleaford slimmer sheds HALF her body weight - and drops SEVEN dress sizes

A Sleaford slimmer has been commended for shedding half her body weight - and dropping a whopping seven dress sizes to get healthier.
Emily Dawson, 25, lost a ‘life-changing’ amount of weight - which her local slimming group has recognised with a ‘Club 50’ award.
The award, by Slimming World, was created to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary - and is only awarded to members who have lost 50 per cent of their body weight.
Emily, who has dropped from size 24 to size 10, said: “I’d been overweight for years. I’m so proud and happy to win this award. I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person. For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”
“My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath,” Emily explained.
“Before I lost weight, I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself, I didn’t feel like my smile was real – yet now I’m beaming.”
“Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there. I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly especially my consultant Chris and I was so relieved when I found out my weight was confidential between me and her – I’d had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed!
“Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.” Emily followed the club’s ‘Food Optimising’ eating plan. She says: “People think slimming means going hungry, eating nothing but salad or obsessively counting every calorie you eat, but it’s not like that at all at Slimming World. I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ – in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and can’t believe I’m losing weight eating so much without ever feeling hungry.
“I know that I haven’t ‘gone on a diet’, this is a change that I’ve made for life and I have the tools I need to stay like this forever. My smile is definitely real now!”
Emily ’s lost a total of 12 stone, and is now more active - regularly attending her local gym.
She joined the Slimming World group, run by Chris Brankin, in 2014.
Chris said: “The changes we’ve seen in Emily are incredible. I hope her success will inspire other people who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and as a result, become happier and healthier to come and join us. There’s a warm welcome waiting at Slimming World and, just think, if you start today you could soon feel like a completely new person, just like Emily.”