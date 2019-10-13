Sleaford slimmer sheds HALF her body weight - and drops SEVEN dress sizes

A Sleaford slimmer has been commended for shedding half her body weight - and dropping a whopping seven dress sizes to get healthier.

Emily Dawson, 25, lost a ‘life-changing’ amount of weight - which her local slimming group has recognised with a ‘Club 50’ award.

Emily Dawson, right, pictured receiving her Club 50 award from Slimming World consultant Chris Brankin.

The award, by Slimming World, was created to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary - and is only awarded to members who have lost 50 per cent of their body weight.

Emily, who has dropped from size 24 to size 10, said: “I’d been overweight for years. I’m so proud and happy to win this award. I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person. For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

“My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath,” Emily explained.

“Before I lost weight, I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself, I didn’t feel like my smile was real – yet now I’m beaming.”

“Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there. I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly especially my consultant Chris and I was so relieved when I found out my weight was confidential between me and her – I’d had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed!

“Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.” Emily followed the club’s ‘Food Optimising’ eating plan. She says: “People think slimming means going hungry, eating nothing but salad or obsessively counting every calorie you eat, but it’s not like that at all at Slimming World. I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ – in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and can’t believe I’m losing weight eating so much without ever feeling hungry.

“I know that I haven’t ‘gone on a diet’, this is a change that I’ve made for life and I have the tools I need to stay like this forever. My smile is definitely real now!”

Emily ’s lost a total of 12 stone, and is now more active - regularly attending her local gym.

She joined the Slimming World group, run by Chris Brankin, in 2014.

Chris said: “The changes we’ve seen in Emily are incredible. I hope her success will inspire other people who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and as a result, become happier and healthier to come and join us. There’s a warm welcome waiting at Slimming World and, just think, if you start today you could soon feel like a completely new person, just like Emily.”