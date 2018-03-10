Sleaford winter time nostalgia - icy water feature at Monument Gardens

Never mind the Beast from the East, back in February 1969 we had another big freeze.

You can see a puzzled youngster looking on at the frozen fountain in Monument Gardens, on the corner of Boston Road. Were you that child?

Two weeks ago we pictured members of Heckington and District Angling Club at their annual prize giving dinner in 1969. Patrick Collett of Great Hale was a member and remembers the occasion in the old village hall - no longer standing.

He says: “We were all young lads on a table in one photo. I was 17, an apprentice at Smeetons.”

He recognised Norman Sharp and Rick Simpson, adding: “It was a big club with members from other villages. It no longer runs. We used to have a stretch of the River Slea at Halfpenny Toll. Billinghay’s club had the opposite bank.”