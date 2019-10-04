South Lincolnshire Walking Festival returns

Dust off your walking boots as the South Lincolnshire Walking Festival has returned.

The annual festival, which launched over the weekend, will run until October 27.

The festival offers 59 walks which celebrate the varied countryside in North and South Kesteven, Boston and South Holland.

This will be the fifth South Lincolnshire Walking Festival, and to celebrate, the programme is being extended to include some outdoor activities.

A spokesman said: “We are keen to inspire young people and families to take part in the festival, so along with the relaxed strolls and challenging hikes, we want to offer activity walks, dog friendly walks, family friendly walks, historic walks and themed walks.”

The festival is organised by Heritage Lincolnshire with support from Lincolnshire County Council, Access Lincoln, North Kesteven District Council, InvestSK, Boston Borough Council, South Holland District Council, the National Trust and the Ramblers.

To find out more, including walks in the Sleaford area, visit www.southlincswalking.com

• Brochures are available from The National Centre for Craft and Design, Better Gym, Cogglesford Watermill and Heritage Lincolnshire.