Supporters ramble for church roof funds

Around 36 people turned out to support Wilsford’s ‘Ramble for the Roof’ event on Bank Holiday Monday. The two sponsored walks were organised to generate money to repair the roof of St Mary’s Church in Wilsford, which has been subject to several thefts of lead.

Church warden Simon Davey said: “We were very pleased with the turn-out for the walk, we had around 40 people on the day, including supporters who manned refreshment stands along the routes. Walkers ranged in age from their early 80s to age 10-11 years.”

The event has raised in the region of £800, although more donations are still set to be counted. The money will go towards the £17,000 needed to replace the temporary roof covering currently doing its best to keep rainwater out of the Grade I listed building.

The walk was organised by the fundraising committee of the church after committee member Dick Fairhead came up with the idea.