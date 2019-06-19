Swaton vintage event marks milestone - and don’t forget the World egg Throwing Championships!

Swaton Vintage Day will mark its 25th year with a celebration of family fun.

The event was originally a flower show in 1993 in Swaton church, organised by Gill Abbott and villagers. But her husband John had a hand in making the event more widely attractive for its second year.

Alison Bourne, from the management committee, said they came up charging to see a display of old farm machinery in the paddock beside the church. The growing event has moved to fields at Swaton manor, then to neighbouring Thorpe Latimer.

Mrs Bourne said this year’s event on Sunday June 30 (10am-4.30pm) is only the 25th show as they missed a year due to a foot and mouth outbreak.

Visitors can view up to 400 vintage farm machinery items, lorries, car and motorcycles. Owners can join in a road run at 2pm the day before, from the show field.

There is live music all day, a novelty dog show, a demonstration by Sleaford Ladies rugby club, speed chainsaw carving, followed by the hilarious World Egg Throwing Championships from 2pm, which was introduced in 2005. There are wartime memorabilia displays, trade stands, craft stalls and games.

Admission is £5, £4 OAPs, £3 children, under fives free or a family ticket £12. All proceeds go to local good causes.