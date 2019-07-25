Teenagers fundraising for Sleaford’s food bank

Sleaford’s food bank is in line for a boost from a group of fundraising teenagers.

A team of 16-year-olds from the National Citizen Service scheme is working to raise money and collect food donations for the increasingly in-demand service provided by the New Life Church Community Larder in Sleaford.

Ben Scrafton from the NCS group said they are holding a fundraising fun day on Boston Road Recreation Ground on Wednesday, July 31 between12noon and 3pm.

He said: “It is a big family fun day with a bake sale, games, raffle and a collection point for any donations of dried food and tins, as well as sanitary items and toiletries which are needed.”

Any money raised would help buy more supplies and provisions too for people in need after falling on hard times.

The National Citizen Service is a scheme which runs each summer for 16-year-olds enabling them to take part in a week of outdoor team-building and confidence-building activities, followed by a week based at Nottingham University learning more about the world of work and further education as well as giving life skills, safety advice and motivational talks by a guest speaker.

This week the local students are back in their home town of Sleaford planning and fundraising to pay for resources for their community project which they will be carrying out next week.

Next Friday, August 2, will see a celebration event at the food bank when the donations will be presented.