Tesco bags scheme gives LIVES charity a £15,000 boost

Lincolnshire charity LIVES has been awarded £15,000 from Tesco as part of their special centenary Bags of Help grant.

The grant was awarded after LIVES were selected as one of three charities to be part of a vote in all stores across Lincolnshire and Yorkshire during the summer. Shoppers could vote for their preferred charity in the voting points with tokens they received at the checkouts.

The votes were counted and finalised and LIVES came in second place, receiving a £15,000 grant to fund 20 defibrillator replacements for LIVES Community First Responders.

Gemma Shaw, head of fundraising at LIVES, said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded such a significant amount from Tesco. This money will be used to fund much-need replacement defibrillators for our community first responders. It is vital that our responders carry this life-saving equipment but it can be expensive, which is why this support from Tesco will make such a difference.”

Last month, Tesco employees from Lincolnshire stores were invited to LIVES to learn more about the importance of what their donation is funding, with a demonstration of how LIVES responders use a defibrillator in a 999 medical emergency.

Last year, LIVES community first responders attended over 15,000 emergencies. In 2020, it will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.