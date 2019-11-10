The price was right at village fundraiser

Having previously run Heckington’s own version of the family TV favourite The Generation Game, Andrew Key and fellow villagers staged The Price Is Right in October 1994.

The crowd-pleasing event saw locals participating as well as being cheered on by an enthusiastic audience of residents - and it was all fundraising for a good cause in the village hall.

Interestingly, residents are reviving the annual game show night at Hale Magna Village Hall in neighbouring Great Hale, from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 9. This time it is Family Fortunes.

Tickets are £10 including a hot meal. Family teams of five will appear on stage.

For details and tickets call 01529 460508.