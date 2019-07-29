How does your pay stack up against the average salary of these top 25 best-paid jobs?

These are the 25 best-paid jobs in the UK - how does your wage compare?

When choosing a career, or considering changing fields, it is important to have a good understanding of what your earning potential might be.

Some sectors in the UK have a significantly higher earning potential than you might expect - with data from RS Components revealing that train drivers earn nearly £25,000 more than the average UK wage of £29,558 per year. How does your pay stack up against the average salary of these top 25 best-paid jobs?

Average salary: 97,083 GBP

1. CEOs

Average salary: 97,083 GBP
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Average salary: 75,855 GBP

2. Medical Practitioners

Average salary: 75,855 GBP
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Average salary: 75,126 GBP

3. Marketing Sales Directors

Average salary: 75,126 GBP
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Average salary: 72,109 GBP

4. IT and Telecommunications Directors

Average salary: 72,109 GBP
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7