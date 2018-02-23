Tree planting to meet the president’s challenge

Determined to meet the worldwide challenge set by Rotary International President Ian Riseley for every Rotarian to plant at least one tree, members of the Rotary Club of Sleaford together with the Friends of Mareham Pastures and other helpers met and planted over 300 trees at the local nature reserve.

The challenge is part of the President’s aim for Rotary to make a difference within the environment by Earth Day (April 22).

If all Rotarians in Britain and Ireland take part, over 47,000 trees will be planted.