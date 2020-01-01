Trev’s half the man he used to be

A Ruskington man has been honoured by a slimming organisation after shedding half his weight as a member.

Trev Steadman, 43, went from 25st 5lb to 12st 9lb over a period of 19 months with the support of Slimming World.

As a result, he has been presented with the Slimming World Club 50 Award – a new honour created to mark the company’s 50th anniversary last year, given to members who lose 50 per cent of their starting weight.

Trev said: “I had been overweight for years. I’m so proud and happy to win this award, especially in such a monumental year for Slimming World.

“I feel like a new man – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person. For me, though, it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

Trev found motivation to join Slimming World in numerous parts of his life, from struggling to find clothes that fitted and that he liked, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

Looking back on his first session, he said: “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there. I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly.”

He added: “Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.”

In achieving his 50 per cent weight loss, Trev followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.

“People think slimming means going hungry, eating nothing but salad or obsessively counting every calorie you eat, but it’s not like that at all at Slimming World,” he explained. “I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ – in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and can’t believe I’m losing weight eating so much without ever feeling hungry.”

Trev, who has gone from a 60in to a 32in waist, says he is now far more active and regularly enjoys long bike rides in the countryside and also uses his bike to commute the 12 miles to work when the weather is suitable.

In addition, he has also recently embarked on the couch to 5K programme.

