Twenty years of towns’ twinning is celebrated

Sleaford residents have met with their French and German counterparts in France to mark 20 years of twinning between their towns.

Some 40 members from Sleaford travelled out to the French town of Marquette-lez-Lille to mark the occasion during their first twinning meeting of the year.

Members visited an art exhibition in the town, enjoyed a guided tour and a picnic lunch, followed by a party on the Saturday evening where an anniversary cake was presented.

Sheila Wheeldon from the Sleaford and District Twinning Assocation said: “Despite some heavy showers, a good time was had by all.”

Explaining the anniversary, she added: “In September 1999 a twinning charter was signed in Sleaford between Sleaford and Marquette-lez-Lille. A similar charter was then signed between our two towns in France in 2000.

“The year 2000 also saw the signing of a twinning charter between Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf and Marquette. We took a bit longer to agree to twin with Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf initially, until cheap flights to Berlin suddenly appeared. We finally signed our charter with them in September 2009 here in Sleaford, and in January 2010 in Germany.”

The next meeting is in Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf in August. Sleaford will then play host in September.