Two chances to enjoy carols at Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral has announced it will hold a second Christmas Carol Concert this year.

The concerts will give more people the chance to join in with popular carols led by the Cathedral organist and choir, listen to readings and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.

The Cathedral’s popular 4pm Christmas Eve Carol Service is always oversubscribed.

To address this the Cathedral has announced an additional new service on Monday, December 23. It will be identical to the service on December 24.

Also new for this year is a Family Crib Service which will take place on Christmas Eve at 10.30am.

Doors for the carol concerts will open at 2.30pm - arrive early!