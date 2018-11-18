Unlocking further potential at the NCCD

Building on a record-breaking October and a successful weekend, Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design is looking to unlock its potential even further.

North Kesteven District Council is hoping to broaden the centre’s usefulness and appeal through its newly launched consultation to gather the ideas of centre users – and non-users – on how they feel it should be re-modelled to better serve local and national interests in inspiring everyone to be more creative.

Festival of Glass at National Centre for Craft and Design. Artist Jeffrey Sarmiento with his work Tobacco Factory, waterjet cut and fused glass. EMN-181211-105014001

October was a record-breaker with more than 11,000 visitors through the door; the most popular October in the NCCD’s 15 year history. Visitors are said to be currently four per cent up on last year, which was 22 per cent up on the year before, says the council. During the past weekend with the opening of Festival of Glass, 1,425 people took part in events, talks, demonstrations and workshops including 3D printing and glass fusing with help from artists based at the centre.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “Although it is a centre of national importance, our aim is that it meets everybody’s needs.

“We want to hear the constructive thoughts of everyone who shares our passion for making the most of the centre and achieving best outcomes of the £1.2m investment for all users,” he said.

In the first week over 300 people have given feedback. Visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk or paper copies are available at the venue. Deadline: November 30.

Festival of Glass at National Centre for Craft and Design. Richard William Wheater with his work, I.m Electric Your'e Electric Not. EMN-181211-105025001