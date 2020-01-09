Unwind with post work yoga sessions in a museum!

Try something new this year and treat yourself to a unique yoga class hosted at The Collection Museum, in Lincoln.

Run by esteemed yoga instructor, Amanda Greenwood, the yoga class will be held amongst Lincolnshire’s finest artworks and archaeology collections.

Amanda, said: “No matter your age, experience or current fitness level, yoga really can be for everyone and every unique body.

“Come along, meet some like-minded people and explore something different in a really unique place.”

Classes run from 6pm-7pm and are available every Thursday from today (Thursday, January 9) to Thursday, April 2.

Tickets are £5 from www.thecollectionmuseum.com