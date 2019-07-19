Village mosaic depicts summer time

A ceramic mosaic artwork, created over the last two years, will be unveiled at Leasingham Village Hall on July 26.

To be displayed in the wildlife patch at Leasingham Village Hall, each tile was shaped and glazed by Leasingham and District Gardening Group under guidance of artsNK which funded it with the National Centre for Craft and Design and the village hal committee.

The first glimpse of Leasingham’s St Andrew’s Church spire is depicted in the art installation together with wildlife characterising the village in summer.

The group will offer a drop-in pottery activity during the opening from 11am-1pm.