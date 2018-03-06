Village pub near Sleaford collects top CAMRA honour

A ‘friendly and welcoming’ village pub near Sleaford has cause to raise a glass to itself after collecting a top honour.

The Red Lion, in Newton, has been named Grantham CAMRA Pub of the Year 2018.

It was chosen from 68 establishments in the area for the accolade, with each business being surveyed six times in 2017 for quality of the cask ales, hospitality, cleanliness and customer service during the judging process.

The Red Lion is run by Phil Beetham and partner Sharon Bratton.

Sharon said: “We are delighted that we’ve won. It’s such a great achievement – we love what we do and to be awarded is just amazing.”

In terms of what makes the pub so special, she said: “We really enjoy our jobs and welcoming our lovely customers to enjoy a great all-round experience. It is such a beautiful pub in gorgeous rural country location.

“We use local produce which our two fantastic chefs turn into amazing meals for our customers. Our cask ales are from local breweries, we regularly use Newby Wyke, Oldershaws and Brewsters.”

She also spoke of the pub’s reputation for being ‘friendly and welcoming’.

“In fact a lot of our customers become good friends,” she said, adding: “We are greatly supported by our own village too.”