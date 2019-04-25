Villagers set to meet over housing scheme proposal for Kirkby La Thorpe

Kirkby La Thorpe residents are being urged to attend a special meeting of the parish council to discuss a controversial planning application.

Local landowner, the Thorpe and Asgarby Estate is seeking outline planning permission from North Kesteven District Council to build four new houses on part of two large fields fronting the southern side of Ewerby Road on the edge of the village, but a number of residents are opposed to the move fearing it will increase problems with traffic safety and flooding.

In a last minute change of venue, the meeting will take place tonight (Thursday) at 7pm in Kirkby La Thorpe Primary School, on Church Lane, to discuss and view the plans.

One resident, Emma Birch told The Standard: “My main concern is that the road is busy already, what with it being a link between two villages and school traffic.

“Also, when there has been an accident on the A17 or other roads, traffic is diverted through Kirkby La Thorpe and Ewerby making things even worse, especially the big lorries that come through. Extra housing where it is planned will not help the situation as more traffic will be trying to join the road. Plus all the large construction vehicles will bring the road to a standstill.”

Jackie Firmager added several people were concerned that the drains would not be able to cope with more housing as she said flooding occurs already in heavy rain fall.

She said: “The opening to the new houses will be near a bend on what is already a busy, but small village road joining the villages of Ewerby and Kirkby. Cars already park down the road at school times, which makes it single lane.”

There is concern that trees and bushes will be lost to make way for the potential development, impacting on local wildlife.”

Michael Glithero of Ewerby Road has also formally objected to the district council’s planners.

He said his property suffers with shallow drains that would not cope with any extra dwellings. “Every year they overflow and flood our driveways,” he says. “Ewerby Road, directly in front of my property and the proposal, suffers from surface water build up often.”

He said it would incresase traffic issues, adding to the inconvenience caused by school pick up and drop-off times.

Mr Glithero added: “We see many badgers, hedgehogs and other animals that would be directly affected by this proposal as they use the hedges and shrubs to nest and putting houses behind this would disrupt and drive them away from the area.

“The noise from a large-scale construction would be unacceptable with heavy lorries and trucks driving up and around Ewerby Road and Church Lane that is too small to accommodate them.

“The village does not have good enough amenities or infrastructure for this (new development) and it would be the beginning of more applications in the local area that would destroy the small village feel.”

He claimed the development would not benefit the local community or young people as it would not be affordable housing.

Robert Doughty Consultancy, which represents the applicants, has said the tree belt bordering the site would be kept as screening.

Under the Local Plan, the village has a growth limit of 15 per cent, with an allowance of 13 homes yet to be utilised, but only small developments of about four homes are permitted per application.

The agent says in the application documents: “The development will reinforce the character of both the settlement itself and its rural setting.” The site is not in a conservation area, nor is it affected by any heritage

assets or nature conservation site.

The application adds: “We propose that the units are to be two storey detached dwellings, set in a row continuing the line set by existing development to the west of the site. A single access point will be provided to ensure the retention of the existing hedge line and associated tree belt.”

The papers also state: “The scale of development will not, in itself, lead to the generation of significant levels of traffic. The access point, which lies within the 30mph zone, can be provided with the appropriate site lines to reduce any increased risk to highways safety.”

Contrary to villagers’ claims, the applicant states: “There is no history of surface water flooding in the area.

“We anticipate that the properties can be served by soakaways.”