Villagers to bring festive cheer to community with Lioving Advent Calendar window displays

A group of volunteers from Leasingham have decided to get together to create a ‘Living Advent Calendar’.

The intriguing project, coordinated by Cassy Kutzner, has involved 24 homes and community hubs who have volunteered to take it in turns to reveal a festive window on each separate day in the run up to Christmas, known as the Leasingham Living Advent Calendar.

It is planned that at each night at 6pm friends and neighbours will gather on the pavement as they watch the switch on of the window for that day.

A map has been delivered to every household in the village, identifying which house will be “opening their window” to show who is taking part and when so a tour can be taken around all the different windows.

The Advent Window project will be launched on December 1 at The Duke of Wellington pub from 5.30pm with a Christmas themed window to be unveiled.

There will be mulled wine, mince pies and a variety of children’s events to make it a truly community occasion. Christmas lights will also be switched on in the pub beer garden for the duration of the season.

Displays will continue to be revealed each night through to St Andrew’s church on Christmas Eve.