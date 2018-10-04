Volunteers can celebrate after blooming great award

Volunteers passionate in making Sleaford floral and bright are celebrating after the town earned a Silver Gilt certificate from judges from the East Midlands in Bloom awards.

The group receives support from the Town Council, as well as assistance from the Sleaford Be Litter Free Facebook group.

Sleaford In Bloom chairman Ada Trethewey with Tesco's community champion Lesley Sargeant and store manager Steve Ross with some of the planters in the Market Place that the store's Bags of Help scheme has funded with an over �3,000 grant. They received a special judges award from East Midlands in Bloom for the installation. Also pictured are, from left - Rodney Maddison, Becky Mayfield, Linden Bailey and Penny Borrill. EMN-180928-094926001

Secretary Becky Mayfield, said: “We were pleased to receive a Silver Gilt Award, maintaining the high standard we have achieved over many years.

“Our most successful project this year has been the installation of the planters in the Market Place and we received a special Judges’ Award for this.

“We were pleased that the successful involvement of the 1st Quarrington Guides and the Sleaford Striders was acknowledged by the judge and that the Solo Bar and Restaurant received a Silver Award for their lovely floral displays in the Best Hotel and Pub Garden category.”

The six large planters were installed thanks to a £3,000 grant from the Tesco Bags for Life grant scheme, funded by the 5p carrier bag charge.

Penny Borrill from the group commented: “It has made a great difference along the frontage of the Market Place and makes a statement.”

Sleaford store manager Steve Ross said it was a brilliant achievement and was keen to keep the money in the locality.

It is shared out every two months. The Sleaford area has benefitted to the tune of £135,000 in three years.