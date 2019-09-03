‘Walk with wine’ day will boost village hall

A new fundraising event with a ‘twist’ is taking place in Wilsford next week to boost funds for urgent repairs to the village hall.

Organised by local wine merchant Wriggly Tin Wine, the new ‘Walking with Wine’ fundraising event sets off from the village at 5.30pm on Friday, September 6.

Those who take part will be invited back to Wriggly Tin Wine’s country retreat in Wilsford for a gourmet burger and the chance to try some of its various wines.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the cost of replacing the roof at the hall - described by many as a ‘vital amenity’ for the village.

Wriggly Tin Wine’s founder Sarah Whitford said: “We love where we live, Lincolnshire is a special county, and one where a sense of community is still strong. The village hall is a hub for events, classes and meetings for a number of villages nearby as well as Wilsford, I know many people in the area would be devastated if it closed.

“We wanted to do something different to help. We love walking, we have hundreds of beautiful trails right on our doorstep and thought, well if we like it, others will too. Throw in a burger and wine at the end and what’s not to like? Everyone is welcome and we hope to see lots of new and familiar faces on the day.”

There are two routes available, three or six miles, and sensible footwear is required.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and soft drinks will be provided for all under 18s. Tickets are £15 each, (£8 for under 14s).

l To book, go online to www.wrigglytinwine.co.uk/events-tastings