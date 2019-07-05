Welbourn gardens open for charities

Two gardens in a village near Sleaford will open this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Two gardens in Welbourn – The Old House, at 1 The Green, and Walnut Tree Cottage, in Hall Lane, will open to the public on Sunday, July 7, between 2pm and 6pm.

The Old House garden features beds with box hedging, clipped laurel, lavender and roses.

The formal front garden of this listed Georgian house was redesigned by Guy Petheram.

Other highlights include a herbaceous border, white hydrangea bed and small enclosed paved garden.

Walnut Tree Cottage is a peaceful ½ acre garden full of interesting perennials planted in colour themed borders.

Local company Plantazia will be selling plants at both gardens, and there will also be the chance to buy artisan honey and other bee products.

Combined entry for the gardens is £4 for adults and free for children.

Home-made teas will be available at Welbourn Village Hall, with ice creams at The Old House. Refreshments at The Old Hall are in aid of Welbourn Village Hall.