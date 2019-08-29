Wheels in motion for annual event

Preparations are on track for a classic car and motorcycle show which returns to the town next weekend.

The 27th Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show will be held on Saturday, September 7, at Lafford Terrace (the NKDC car park) in Eastgate Car Park, Sleaford.

Entry is free for the public to go along and enjoy the wonderful variety of more than 120 classic cars and motorcycles from around the world that will be on display from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

Entries for classic cars have now closed, but those interested can be put on a reserve list.

Other highlights will include food stalls, local trade stalls and entertainment from Lincolnshire-based country blues and ragtime group Itchy Fingers.

There is also a BBMF flypast scheduled - weather permitting.

Mary Sanders, chairman of Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, said: “This year, once again we have entries for over 100 classic cars and a very impressive display of classic and historic motorcycles.

“As a one-day static show, this is a wonderful achievement for Sleaford and testimony to the hard work of the committee and the continuous support of both entrants and the local community.”