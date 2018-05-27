WI on target for archery session

WI ladies from the Sleaford area and further afield were on target to try their hand at archery at a special taster session in the town last week.

The outdoor activity took place at Sleaford Town Football club on Tuesday with 17 members trying out the sport - and some even scoring bullseyes.

Ruth Few at the WI archery taster session at Sleaford Town Football Club.

It was organised by the Lincolnshire South Federation of WIs (LSFWI) Sport and Leisure committee in conjunction with members of Sleaford Maltsters Archery Club offering expert coaching.

The sessions culminated in a friendly competition including bursting balloons attached to the target.

Christine Jordan from LSFWI’s Sport and Leisure committee said: “It was a fantastic day. We even had one elderly lady who came up with her walking stick to have a go - and she got several bullseyes. It was great to see so much confidence.

“The Maltsters Archery Club were really great - so professional and friendly and the weather was good to us too .”

Debbie Venn, federation chair added: “It’s great to see so many of our members from across the Federation with differing abilities enjoying today’s archery session.

“WI members are always up for a new challenge and the Federation team are keen to offer a wide range of activities”

LSFWI comprises 68 WIs between Deeping St James in the south and Witham St Hughs in the north.