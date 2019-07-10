Win pair of passes to Heckington Show weekend spectacle

The perfect family day out is on the horizon with the 152th Heckington Show being held over the weekend of July 27 and 28.

As usual The Sleaford Standard brings readers the chance to win a pair of weekend passes worth a total of £30. We have four pairs to give away.

Just pick up a yellow Heckington Show car sticker from participating retailers including Heckington Village Stores, Donaldson’s DIY or the Windmill Shop in Heckington, or Roberts Tyres and Hockmeyers Garage in Sleaford. Display the sticker in your car window and if spotted the winning cars will appear in the July 17 or 24 editions. Call 01529 415981 to claim your prize, with proof of ownership.