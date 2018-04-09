Wind chime are a breeze for families

A workshop to make ceramic wind chimes was a great success according to organisers ArtsNK, the district’s arts promoters.

The family friendly event saw 25 people, old and young, getting involved, with some wonderful pottery created.

The event was held in one of the units in Navigation Yard in Sleaford, as part of the nationwide Get Creative Festival 2018.

People were invited to help create the wind chimes to be hung in green space, ‘The Nettles’, on the banks of the River Slea.

People could use stencils, stamps and natural materials to make marks in the clay of the wind chime.

They could also create their own small pottery ‘button’ to take home. These are being fired and glazed following the event, available to collect from the NCCD later.

Get Creative Festival celebrates creative participation of all kinds and the many health and wellbeing benefits that taking part can bring to both individuals and communities.