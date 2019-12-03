Windmill gears up for Edwardian weekend

It’s a double celebration at Heckington Windmill this weekend.

The windmill celebrates Christmas in true Edwardian style on Saturday and Sunday, with the Miller’s House specially decorated by the team in period style and the open fires will be lit to bring some extra warmth to the atmosphere.

A highlight of the weekend will be visits by Father Christmas on both days.

The windmill is also celebrating a remarkable reunion on Sunday. A key part of the mill’s story is the work of the once world-famous Boston engineering firm of Tuxford and Sons. As well as building the now unique eight-sail machinery at Heckington, they won prizes at the Great Exhibition and successive Royal Shows for their steam engines and farm machinery throughout the Victorian era.

A very rare horse drawn wagon made by Tuxfords is returning to the mill this weekend complete with a magnificent pair of Shire horses. Beautifully restored it will join one of Tuxford’s very own steam engines for a photo call in front of the windmill.

“It will be wonderful to have all three together for the first time for well over a century,” commented trust chairman Charles Pinchbeck. “We’re delighted to be telling the story of power in such a visual way with wind, muscle and steam all together on one place.

“There will be the chance for everyone to see the horses being groomed and plaited ready for work, and our engine Maud will be in steam after its meticulous restoration by trust volunteers.”

The tearoom will be serving a festive menu featuring homemade cakes using Heckington Windmill flour, and the 8-Sail brewery will be open serving its award winning ales and selling its special gift packs.

The tea room is open from 11am, with the windmill opening at noon and Father Christmas arriving at 1pm each day. The fun continues until 4pm. Admission is free. Entry to the windmill is £5 adults and £3 for five-18 year olds. Under 5s free. Visits to Father Christmas are £3.

The mill and tea rooms will be open every Friday to Sunday up to Christmas.