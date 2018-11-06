WIs making, baking and showing

Members of Women’s Institute groups from across the south of the county put the skills their organisation is famous for to the test, going under the judges’ eyes in a Make, Bake and Show event.

Held every two years, the competition showcases the breadth of talent and skills of members within the Lincolnshire South Federation of WIs, with almost 500 entries being judged by nationally recognised competition judges.

Lincs South WI Make, Bake and Show event. L-R Sally Grant of Sibsey WI receiving the Co-operative Cup (joint winnner with Navenby), Lord Lieutenant Toby Denis, federation Chairman Debbie Venn. EMN-181029-091829001

The classes included cookery, craft, photography, cards, art, flower arranging as well as a co-operative and novice class.

On the theme of ‘Once Upon a Time...’ it was held at The Venue in Navenby on Saturday when nine trophies were presented, including the Cynthia Pearson Trophy for the institute accruing the greatest number of points overall, the Gill Cowlam Rosebowl for flower arranging and the Grace Hunter Rowe Cup for the best co-operative entry.

Trophies were presented by Toby Dennis, the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire.

The event was open to the public to enjoy too.

Lincs South WI Make, Bake and Show event. L-R Sandra Overton and Beryl Sharp looking at displays. EMN-181029-091759001

Anyone interested in joining any of the Lincolnshire South WI groups can call 01529 302398 for more information.