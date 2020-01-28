Young chefs feel the heat in local area final

After two local heats, the five finalists for the title of Sleaford Rotary Young Chef of the Year 2019 met at the Kesteven and Sleaford High School food science kitchens to compete for the title and to go forward to the District Finals in Peterborough.

Set the task of preparing a two course meal for two costing no more than £12, they were vetted by a panel of judges led by local RAF chef Ollie Elkington and also included Senior Vice President of the Rotary Club of Sleaford Barbara Roberts.

Young chef Danielle Hemphill of Ruskington's St George's Academy. EMN-200121-095810001

Points were awarded against a list of nine objectives such as healthy choice of dishes, skills used, as well as presentation and taste.

Commenting on the extremely high standard, Ollie paid tribute to the teaching staff of the schools involved and said it had been very difficult in reaching a decision, but expressed a wish that all the contestants should continue to pursue their passion for cooking.

With very few points separating them, the two successful ‘Young Chefs’ selected to go forward to represent Sleaford in the District Final at the Thomas Deacon Academy in Peterborough on February 1 were Alice Constantine from Kesteven and Sleaford High School and Danielle Hemphill from St George’s Academy, Ruskington.