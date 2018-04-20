24-hour ‘fitathon’ to help trust

A matron from Heckington has organised a 24-hour fitness class marathon to raise cash for a special garden to be created at Lincoln Hospital.

SamDaniels came up with the idea of the ‘fitathon’ to fundraise for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) - and she plans to take part in a whopping 17 hours of fitness classes herself.

“Myself and a couple of my colleagues are specifically fundraising for the trust to create a tranquil ‘Hope Garden’ at the oncology department for patients and their family to use,” said Sam, 45.

The fitathon will take place from 3pm this Friday, April 20, at Yarborough Leisure Centre in Lincoln with 24 one-hour classes taking place through the night until 3pm Saturday.

There are already participants from the Sleaford area set to take part, along with local fitness instructors who are giving their time free of charge.

Sam explained: “The event consists of 24 fitness classes for all ages and abilities. The classes include spin, pilates, Tae Kwon Do, boxfit, gymsticks, burlesque and Zumba to name a few - and the event is proving really popular.

“Participants can take part in as many or as few classes as they like – or alternatively they can ride the exercise bike in Yarborough Leisure Centre’s entrance to highlight our cause.”

“The reason I thought about doing this is because the NHS has been beaten up in the press with negativity about the trust, yet everyone I work with is so busy and tired. So this is a way of bringing staff together to do something positive. As we are a health trust, it seemed right to do something related to fitness.”

Sam has lost five-and-a-half stone in weight over the last 15 months, and goes to the gym five or six times a week - but admits she will still find 17 hours of fitness classes ‘a real challenge’.

“I’m not nervous, just excitied,” she said. “People canregister to take part in one class, or several - and not all are strenuous - such as the yoga, Bollywood and burlesque classes - so the fitathon is really suitable for all abilities.”

All participants will be helping to raise money for the trust. Over the 24 hour period and 24 classes, there are a potential 950 slots for people.

Participants can raise money for ULHT via a sponsorform - or by using the Virgin Giving website. Donations can also be made on the day.

Sam added: “If they want the monies raised to go to a particular department or piece of equipment they just need to specify that on their fundraising page - or form.”

l To register to take part in the fitathon visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘ulht fitathon’ - or email fita thon2018@hotmail.com.