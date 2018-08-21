24-hour gaming and chat session organised by Sleaford man to raise funds and awareness for male suicide charity

A young Sleaford man whose family has been affected by a relative’s suicide at a young age is seeking to help others contemplating the same fate.

Twenty-four-year-old Tom Hicks is aiming to raise money and awareness to support the Campaign Against Living Miserably charity after his uncle took his own life five years ago at the age of 39.

CALM provide a helpline and campaign to help prevent male suicide in the UK - particularly focussing on those aged under 45.

Tom, who is a support worker for adults with learning disabiilties, said: “I lost my uncle to suicide and he never showed any indications that he wanted to end his life.

“I wish he had come forward and asked for help and this also goes out to anyone that thinks they don’t belong in this world. People are here to listen and for you to open up, you should never feel alone.”

He is planning to run a 24-hour live streaming gaming marathon via his Play Station device, hooking up with other gamers and anyone else who wishes to log in and chat about the subject of male suicide.

Tom said: “I want people to know that they can take that first step forward and ask for help whether that’s to family or friends and even charities that are out there.

“Over the past few months I also had a massive moment of depression and anxiety and it took me months to open up about my problems and issues and how I felt about things.

“CALM deal with males under 45 as this is one of the biggest killers in men, 84 men a week commit suicide, so please help me raise money and get people the help and support they need.”

The live stream ‘gameathon’ on his Youtube channel is taking place on Friday, August 24, starting at 10.30pm.

Tom said: “There will be myself and a few friends joining in and we have a Justgiving page which has already raised £120.

“It is quite a personal thing to me and my family and friends. I just want to put the word out there. It is a big issue generally.”

He is currently making videos to play on his channel, talking about and hearing other people’s opinions on the subject and he welcomes people just to drop into the stream to say hello. and show support.

There will be chatting and plenty of gaming during the 24 hours and Tom has set up links to his channel via Facebook and Twitter to the live stream.

You can donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/24hrgamerthon and join his gaming marathon to play or chat at: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCG1MaTWIG73e7eQ_-FZMhNA