A chance to ‘GROW’ with free adult learning courses

Heritage Lincolnshire has announced more of its popular GROW courses for adults will be available in June and July.

The GROW courses are an opportunity to learn an interesting new skill, from stone carving to book binding.

The courses are also an introduction to the rich heritage of the county and they help people to discover more about Lincolnshire as they explore the area.

Courses now open in the Sleaford and Lincoln areas include:

l Conserving Historic Stonework, to be held at the Heritage Skills Centre at Lincoln Castle on Wednesday, June 20.

l Decoding Church Architecture to be held at The Old School in Heckington on Saturday, July 14.

l Have a go bookbinding to be held at the Heritage Skills Centre at Lincoln Castle on Wednesday, June 27, 10am-4pm.

l A practical introduction to lime to be held at the Heritage Skills Centre, Lincoln Castle, on Wednesday, July 4, 10am-4pm

For more information on each session, visit heritage lincolnshire.org/calendar.

The lifelong learning courses are part of the GROW programme organised by Lincolnshire County Council’s Community Learning Service. Courses are open to anyone aged 19 or over on August 31, 2017, and places are strictly limited. Prior booking is essential.

To book a place email ht ladmin@heritagelincoln shire.org or call 01529 461499.