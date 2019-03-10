A new monthly event on the calendar for this Sleaford area community

Caythorpe Primary School’s PTA have launched their regular coffee morning events to encourage community integration for people from the village and surrounding areas.

The event is held in the school hall every first Friday of the month and are open to every member of the community. The money raised is used to support the education at the school. Funds have been used to subsidise school trips and pay for school resources such as musical instruments and sports kits. The coffee mornings are the latest in a long line of events organised by the Caythorpe PTA, including discos and school fayres. A parent of a pupil at Caythorpe explained how the coffee mornings are excellent for the whole community, not just the school.

The launch of Caythorpe Primary School PTA's monthly coffee morning for the community. Images supplied.

“It is great for the community. This is the only place in Caythorpe you can really stop and have a coffee and it is open to everyone. It is fantastic to know that these events support the school, the pupils and their education.” The next coffee morning will be held on April 5.

Louise Whittaker is in her third year as PTA Chair. She explained: “We try to provide as many events as possible to support the school and the coffee mornings are a great way of encouraging the public to see what a fantastic environment Caythorpe Primary school is. We are in the process of funding a Friendship Bench which will be a great addition to the school.”

