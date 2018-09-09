A wheelie good show!

Once again Lafford Terrace was the venue for this year’s Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, allowing an amazing variety of vehicles to be displayed.

In its 26th year, the show proved once again to be a huge success with over 100 classic cars and in excess of 40 classic motorcycles on display on Sunday, along with vintage buses running services to and from the show thanks to the Lincolnshire Vintage Vehicle Society.

Sleaford Classic Car and Motorbike Show, David Page with his Austin Seven EMN-180309-104324001

Every year entrants come from all over the county to display their treasured classic and historic vehicles for all to see and vote on. There were trophies for 1st and 2nd place in each class, thanks to local business sponsorship.

Many of the winners had travelled long distances to enter. The Furthest Travelled Trophy, sponsored by Co-op Travel, was won by Martin Cowell who drives over 90 miles each year to attend the show.

The Best Classic Car in show this year was won by Stuart Turp, a regular visitor, with his immaculate Ford Capri. The Best Classic Motorcycle was awarded to newcomer John Cotterill from Maltby, with a 1938 Triumph Speed twin.

Mary Sanders, chairman of the show committee, added: “The Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show is an important event within the community of Sleaford and the support the show receives from both local and district councils is paramount to the future of the show. Once again, the show was a great success due to the support of the entrants, visitors and everyone involved – not to mention the glorious weather.”

Sleaford Classic Car and Motorbike Show, pictured is David Nicholson with his Gilbern Invader EMN-180309-103805001

Mrs Sanders said: “The 2018 event will probably go down as one of the best we have delivered. The day was just full of love and enjoyment and the icing on the cake was the fly-past by the Lancaster from the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight which was a pleasure not just to those at the show, but everyone within the local community.”

Mary went on to thank everyone who had made the show the lovely experience it was. She said the feedback forms completed by the voting public every year enable changes and improvements to be made that ensure the show continues to make people want to attend each year and enjoy the special display of classic and historic vehicles.

Next year’s show is scvheduled for September 7.

Sleaford Classic Car and Motorbike Show, pictured is three year old Daniel Horn EMN-180309-103735001

Sleaford Classic Car and Motorbike Show EMN-180309-103931001

Sleaford Classic Car and Motorbike Show EMN-180309-104157001