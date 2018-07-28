Afternoon tea serves up a grand total

A Billingborough couple have again hosted an extremely successful afternoon garden party in aid of two local causes.

Barry and Betty and Foston opened up the garden of their High Street home for their annual afternoon tea event on Sunday.

Thanks to sales of teas, coffees, cakes and generous donations, they raised £1,040 to be shared between Billingborough Church and Marie Curie cancer care.

Mr Foston said: “Everyone enjoyed it to the full. The team of ladies from the church and friends helped - we are pretty experienced at it now.”

Pictured are, from left - Barry Foston, Lizzy Hallam, Liz Hill, Jenny Chapman, Carol Lingard, Ruth Hood, Barbara Taylor, Dawn White, Nalini Wilkins, Betty Foston and Gwen Green.