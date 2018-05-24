Air ambulance and emergency services rush to injured man following incident in Sleaford town centre

We are getting unconfirmed reports of an incident near Sleaford Market Place with emergency services including the air ambulance medics rushing to the scene.

Police and paramedics are said to have been attending to a man lying in the road on Northgate near Lloyds Bank as a result of the incident.

The air ambulance has landed in Kesteven and Sleaford High School field and its medical team has gone to assist.

Roads around the Market Place are current congested as a result of the hold up.

○ More details as we get them.