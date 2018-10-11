Air ambulance lands in Sleaford after incident

The air ambulance landed in Sleaford yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon as emergency services were scrambled to an injured patient who had fallen from a ladder.

The incident was reported at about 2.51pm on Eastgate, where, according to an East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman was said by a caller to have fallen from a ladder.

The spokesman said: “We sent a paramedic in a fast response vehicle, a double crewed ambulance and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance. One patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital via land ambulance.”

The air ambulance had landed near the new fire station for its medics to respond.

* Just over an hour later, ambulance crews were alerted again when a patient reported suffering an allergic reaction when they were stung by a wasp.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 4.04pm to an incident in Sleaford. We sent out two LIVES responders, a paramedic in a fast response vehicle and a double crewed ambulance.

“One patient was treated on scene.”