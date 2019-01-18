Air ambulance lands in Sleaford playing field for medical emergency

Sleaford people looked to the skies this morning (Friday) as the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance came in to land.

The chopper hovered over rooftops before setting down in George Street playing field at about 11.45am this morning.

Coming in to land. The air ambulance hovers above rooftops in Sleaford on Friday morning. EMN-190118-120910001

Medics on board then headed off to offer their expertise and equipment to a medical emergency nearby on Grantham Road.

An East Midlands Ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call at 11.09am to a private address in Grantham Road, Sleaford.

“The caller reported that someone was experiencing a medical emergency. We sent a LIVES community first responder, two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance to the scene.”

The air ambulance left Sleaford at 12.35pm.

* More information as we get it.