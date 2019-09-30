Air Cadets graduate at ceremony

Six months of hard work and dedication were rewarded last week when the latest intake of Sleaford Air Cadets Squadron graduated.

For the 14 young people the graduation parade in front of their parents and friends marked the end of one phase of their training, and the beginning of the next. Each cadet marched out to receive their 1st class cadet certificate in front of an admiring audience.

After receiving their certificates individual awards went to Cadet Olivia Rice, who received the Walker A.C.E. trophy and Cadet Elliott Taylor who was awarded the Best Cadet of the Intake trophy.

Reviewing officer for the graduation was Air Vice Marshall Paul Robinson, recently been appointed as the squadron’s honorary president.

AVM Robinson said: “The door is now open for them to participate in the many activities this organisation has to offer.”