All doing their bit for Children in Need again

Thousands of pounds are expected to have been raised in the Sleaford area again for this year’s Children In Need appeal on Friday.

Staff at Hare and Beauty salon in Ruskington raised £1,126.59 by working on non-stop beauty treatments for 24 hours.

Hare and Beauty staff in Ruskington who did a 24 hour beauty treatment session. EMN-181119-194539001

A tired owner Sophie Hare thanked everyone for their support. She said: “We genuinely worked through for 24 hours providing all treatments from start to finish. A huge thank you to the salon girls Sophie, Amy, Libby, Amanda and Maisie for going ahead with the idea.”

At St Botolph’s Primary School in Quarrington children were invited to donate to turn up in their pyjamas for the day. Parents joined them during an open afternoon.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School staff played a fancy dress football match at lunchtime. Children made donations to come in non uniform and forms organised activities including a treasure hunt, guess the number of sweets in the jar, name the teddy, cake sale and a book sale, raising almost £900.

Winchelsea Primary School pupils in Ruskington wore pyjamas and over 200 children and adults had breakfast together. Headteacher Helen Duckett added: “We painted our faces to look like Pudsey, covered large Pudsey bear outlines with small change and had a Pudsey raffle for all kinds of Children in Need merchandise. Some children did a run through the village at the end of the school day in their pyjamas to collect in our special Winchelsea buckets. We have managed to raise over £570.”

Pupils at St Andrew's School, Leasingham with their coin-filled Pudsey face for Children in Need. EMN-181119-194639001

Children at St Andrew’s School, Leasingham created a coin Pudsey in the playground, sold Pudsey goods and made and sold cakes, raising over £400.

Staff dressed in pyjamas at Gregg’s sandwich shop collected donations from shoppers, selling raffle tickets and doing a guess the number of sweets in a jar.

CRG home care service in Sleaford encouraged staff to wear spots for a donation. One carer even did her rounds in her onesie.

Staff at Sleaford Leisure Centre wore Pudsey onesies, sold cakes, challenged people to name the teddy and lifeguards Ben Jacklin, Tom Dixon, Billy Wells and Jack Musson were sponsored to have their chest or legs waxed.

Wendy Cook of Greggs collecting donations for Children In Need. EMN-181119-194415001

Sleaford Leisure Centre staff, from left - Claire Righini-Brand, Stacey Sutton and Debbie Sutton with cakes they were selling to visitors for Children In Need.. EMN-181119-194222001

Youngsters at St Botolph's School, Quarrington were doing lots of activities for Children In Need. EMN-181119-194459001

No pain, no gain. Sleaford Leisure Centre duty manager Ben Jacklin enduring a leg wax by Jessica Hart for Children in Need. EMN-181119-194251001

Staff at CRG home care service in Sleaford wore spots for the day raising funds for Children in Need. EMN-181119-194332001

Headteacher Helen Duckett and Winchelsea School children in pyjamas for Children in Need. EMN-181119-194628001